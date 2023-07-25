University Medical Center New Orleans Receives Magnet Recognition

Roxana McNally, RN, reacts to the news on July 21, 2023, that University Medical Center New has achieved Magnet Recognition. (Photo courtesy of LCMC Health)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – University Medical Center New Orleans, a part of LCMC Health, has received Magnet recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. This designation distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence.

With this credential, University Medical Center joins the global community of Magnet-recognized organizations, including LCMC Health member hospitals East Jefferson General Hospital, a five-time designee, and Children’s Hospital New Orleans, which received Magnet designation in 2022. Just 10% of U.S. health care organizations have achieved Magnet recognition, indicating that they have demonstrated a commitment to quality patient care, nursing excellence, and innovation in nursing leadership.

To achieve Magnet Recognition, organizations must undergo a rigorous review process that assesses its nursing leadership, organizational culture, and patient outcomes.

“This is a tremendous honor for UMCNO and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our nursing team,” said Chief Nursing Officer Luisa “Dee” Gallardo. “The designation also is a validation of the work we do to create a supportive and innovative environment where nurses can thrive.”

Magnet hospitals are known for their strong commitment to nursing excellence, evidenced by their focus on professional development, quality improvement, and patient advocacy. University Medical Center has been a leader in nursing education and research and has a strong focus on patient safety and quality improvement.

“I’m so proud of our nursing team for achieving Magnet recognition,” said Dr. Emily SedgwickI, president and CEO of University Medical Center. “This designation reflects our commitment to providing the best possible care to our patients and a major milestone in our vision to become the number one academic medical center in Louisiana.”

According to the ANCC, Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to hospitals and their communities including improved patient outcomes, higher patient satisfaction, and higher job satisfaction among nurses.