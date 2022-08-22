University Medical Center New Orleans Names New CEO

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Emily Sedgwick has joined University Medical Center New Orleans as the new president and chief executive officer. Sedgwick will lead a staff of more than 2,700 and manage the continued growth of the $1.2 billion hospital, which is home to the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital.

Sedgwick comes to University Medical Center from her role as executive chief medical officer at the University of Kentucky hospital system, a $2.98 billion organization of four hospitals and over 12,000 employees, serving patients in Kentucky, West Virginia, northern Tennessee and southern Ohio. While in Kentucky, she led a multidisciplinary team with improving hospital throughput, reducing the inpatient bed turnaround time by 32%. In addition, she spearheaded a clinical documentation initiative to improve hospital quality ratings, revenue, and inpatient throughput.

“Dr. Sedgwick is an accomplished leader in academic and non-academic medical systems with employed and affiliated physicians,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health, the health system that manages University Medical Center. “Her 20 years of experience and leadership will help University Medical Center continue to serve as a world-class academic research hospital that trains the next generation of healthcare professionals.”

Sedgwick began her career as a faculty member at the Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, in 2001. She later moved to Houston, where she practiced at Houston Methodist as a diagnostic radiologist. In 2007, she was recruited to Baylor College of Medicine where she led Baylor Clinic’s and Baylor-Harris Health System’s breast imaging programs. Passionate about efficiently delivering patient-centered care, Sedgwick led a multi-disciplinary team at Baylor to create a same-day breast biopsy program. As a result of that cancer-focused innovation, she was honored as the 2018 Press Ganey Physician of the Year and was featured in Tom Lee’s book, The Good Doctor. In 2017, she became Baylor’s Chief Quality Officer and then moved on to HCA Houston Healthcare as Chief Medical Officer where she was recognized for her operating room performance improvement.

“I am excited to join this team and to work with University Medical Center to realize the vision of becoming a leading world-class academic medical center for exceptional healthcare in Louisiana,” Sedgwick said. “As a relationship-based leader, I plan on focusing my efforts as CEO on quality care, service growth population health, and making a good hospital even better.”

Sedgwick earned a bachelor’s degree in history from U.C. Berkeley, a medical degree from the University of California, San Francisco, and will receive an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in September. University Medical Center enlisted Charlotte, N.C.-based HARTZ Search to lead its national search for a new CEO. Sedgwick joins University Medical Center following the leadership of interim CEO Terrie Sterling, who led the organization since last year.