University Medical Center and Humana Sign Agreement

NEW ORLEANS – University Medical Center New Orleans, a part of LCMC Health, and health insurance provider Humana have signed an in-network agreement, expanding access to care for Humana Medicare members.

Humana’s Medicare Advantage members in the following plans will now have in-network access to University Medical Center:

Humana Gold Plus (HMO)

Humana Gold Choice (PFFS)

Humana Choice (PPO)

Humana LCMC Advantage (HMO)

“We’re proud to welcome Humana Medicare advantage to our insurance network and excited to be able to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to more people in our community,” said Danny Hardman, CEO of University Medical Center.

“We look forward to working with University Medical Center and to the expansion of our Medicare Advantage network in the Greater New Orleans area,,” said Matt Berger, region president – Gulf States Medicare for Humana. “Starting on the first of the year, many of our HMO members will have University Medical Center as an additional in-network option, which is another way that we are providing clinical choice while helping our members achieve and maintain their best health.”

The new agreement will take effect on Jan. 1.