Universal Music Announces $1.2B Casino Resort in Biloxi

Photo courtesy of UMUSIC Hotels

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Universal Music Group and Dakia U-Ventures have announced the launch of UMUSIC Hotels, a new global collection of music-based experiential hotel properties, as part of their previously announced joint venture. UMUSIC Hotels’ first three announced locations will be Atlanta; Biloxi, Miss.; and Orlando; with additional cities across the U.S. and around the world to come.

“Every destination holds a great story just waiting to be told through its cultural heritage and its music,” said Robert Lavia, chairman at Dakia U-Ventures LLC. “Through this new concept, we will both help people discover new ways to channel their love for music and the arts and help empower the transformation of communities worldwide through cultural, inspirational, creative and conscious collaboration. And we’re thrilled to work together with Universal Music Group who shares our vision and passion about the powerful role of culture and music for each community we touch.”

UMUSIC said the hotels will draw inspiration from their respective local culture and serve as creative hubs in communities around the world – “promoting positive social change, education and innovation through the power of music. Guests will discover the soul of each city through its rich local music heritage.”

UMUSIC Hotels are committed to helping their communities thrive – creating jobs for local residents, supporting local businesses and suppliers, and creating opportunities for local artists, such as the establishment of new state-of-the-art music venues.

“Through music’s unique power to inspire and unite – especially given UMG’s unparalleled roster of artists and labels – UMUSIC Hotels will both highlight these cities’ rich music heritages and provide new opportunities for artists to reach fans in immersive, innovative and authentic ways,” said Bruce Resnikoff, president and CEO of Universal Music Enterprises.

The UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel in Biloxi will “seamlessly integrate a stunning performance venue and a luxury hotel with an immersive architecture style.”

For more information, visit www.umusic-hotels.com