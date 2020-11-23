Universal Data Incorporated (UDI) has been an area leader in IT solutions and services since the 1980s, when it implemented the first WAN network at a prominent national bank. Since that time, the company has overseen technological growth and changes at a rapid pace, and today, UDI offers IT solutions and support to organizations of all sizes across the Gulf Coast.

UDI has confidently and competently navigated a variety of challenges and crises over the years, including helping businesses through Y2K, Hurricane Katrina, a recession, and now a worldwide pandemic. Its achievements have led to recognitions for success in sustaining technological advancements (CRN Tech Elite 250 and CRN Fastest Growth 150) and for maintaining a favorable culture for employees (New Orleans CityBusiness “Best Places to Work”).

“Moving forward, we hope to grow our team with like-minded individuals and grow our regional footprint while continuing to focus first on customers’ experiences,” says Stephanie Kavanaugh, Director of Sales & Marketing at UDI.

Some of that growth stems from the current pandemic, which has forced businesses to rely on technology in new and challenging ways. As an “IT Chameleon,” a term coined by UDI’s Founder & President, Jim Perrier, UDI is finding creative ways to keep companies operating while also combating the current spike in cyber-attacks on businesses.

In addition to acting as an adaptive “IT Chameleon,” UDI also sets itself apart by putting “Your Business First” and by being “Your Best Employee,” two mantras that dictate every move. This customer-first approach has allowed its team to continue to add value for customers by assessing business needs and adapting technologies to maximize the effectiveness of their companies.

(LEFT TO RIGHT, TOP TO BOTTOM) UDI Leadership Team: Simon Bordelon, Service Operations Manager;

Chad Perrier, Vice President; Jim Perrier, CEO & Founder; Stephanie Kavanaugh, Sales & Marketing Director; Alex Battard, CIO

