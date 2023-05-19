United Way Unveils ‘Thriving African-American Small Business’ Grantees

NEW ORLEANS – United Way of Southeast Louisiana has announced the inaugural participants of its Thriving African-American Small Business Initiative, a game-changing program designed to help boost the profit potential of Black-owned businesses in greater New Orleans.

“We know small business contributes both jobs and positive economic activity to communities, and that’s one reason why we’re making this investment in these individuals working to build their brands and income,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “But, more importantly, our intentional investment in small, Black-owned businesses ensures communities of color don’t miss out on economic opportunities and growth.”

The 15 inaugural participants include:

Danny’s Creole Kitchen

Domango Training

Paparazzi Cam Photo Booth & Photography

Christiel Holistic Healing Center

Beyond the Stage

Touches by Tircuit

Treme Market Branch

Socialite Events

Socialstep Marketing and Consulting

Afri Modiste

Braids By Denise

Therapist With Talent Massage

New Day Properties

Popcorn Island

Perfectly Vinyl Prints D&B

The participants – from Jefferson, Orleans, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes – will begin seven months of concentrated instruction through UWSELA’s Prosperity Centers designed to help them fine tune their budgeting skills and improve their profits and viability. UWSELA is in the process of accepting an eligible representative from St. Bernard Parish.

As they hone their business acumen, participants will also work toward a $2,000 savings goal in their Hope Federal Credit Union development accounts, which UWSELA will match 5:1, creating $12,000 in new capital for each business.

The initiative’s graduation ceremony will include the dynamic Level Up: Sell Your Spark presentations, which provides participants an opportunity to practice selling their plans to a group of potential investors – comprised of TAASB funders – who will rate each pitch.

UWSELA is funding the Initiative through the support of the St. Bernard Economic Development Foundation, BET, MacKenzie Scott and the St. Tammany Corporation. The Bernard Group/Jolie Bernard will also cover membership costs for both the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and New Orleans Chamber of Commerce for all participants.

Information about future TAASB application cycles will be released though UWSELA’s community newsletter.

“There is clear evidence of disparities in business ownership and success among the Black and white populations in our communities, but there is also clear evidence that shows how closing that gap has the potential to add jobs, income and overall prosperity to a given region,” said Dr. Takeisha Davis, UWSELA board of trustees chairwoman. “And while United Way has been a long-time investor in the Black small business community through our IDA Project, this new effort adds additional intentionality around our work to close the racial wealth gap and create a more equitable Southeast Louisiana for all.”