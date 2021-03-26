2515 Canal Street • New Orleans

504-822-5540 • unitedwaysela.org

MISSION

United Way of Southeast Louisiana aims to eradicate poverty in Southeast Louisiana.

ABOUT

For 95 years, United Way of Southeast Louisiana has been a leader and trusted partner in improving lives and working on the front lines of community problems, both everyday issues and crises. The organization fights to eradicate poverty by preparing people for quality jobs, growing incomes, and affording better health and education opportunities throughout Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

Before COVID-19, over half of households in Southeast Louisiana were already struggling to make ends meet—now, these families and many more are in crisis. United Way transitioned to COVID-19 response early in 2020, generating over $16M in direct impact. These innovative pandemic initiatives—executed with help from numerous community partnerships—have helped a diverse range of community members, from hospitality and grocery workers to unemployed individuals, homebound older adults, children and parents, and communities of color.

DONATE

United Way accepts monetary donations and encourages volunteerism and advocacy. For more information on how to give and volunteer, visit //unitedwaysela.org/give or the United Way HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center at //unitedwaysela.org/volunteer.

EVENTS

Every June, communities around the world come together to volunteer and improve conditions where they live with United Way’s Annual Day of Action. Later in the summer, the East and West St. Tammany Red Beans & Rice Cook-Offs benefit suicide prevention, mental health services, and other United Way programs serving the parish. This fall, the Tocqueville Society Gala will celebrate the exemplary leadership in community, volunteerism, and philanthropy of those creating a better community.