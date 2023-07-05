United Way of Southeast Louisiana Announces Board of Trustees

NEW ORLEANS — In June, United Way of Southeast Louisiana appointed its new board of trustees.

“For nearly 100 years, the community has embedded United Way of Southeast Louisiana in its foundation, and today’s announcements reflect the unwavering dedication of our supporters. They make all our impact possible,” said UWSELA President and CEO Michael Williamson. “In a region where half of households are struggling to make ends meet, I’m hopeful for progress as I know help is available to our most vulnerable neighbors thanks to the extraordinary people and partners who make up United Way.”

The gathering celebrated the remarkable individuals, dedicated partners and transformative programs that fuel UWSELA’s mission to eradicate poverty in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

UWSELA Board of Trustees members elected Ronnie Slone, president of The Slone Group, as the 2023-24 chair. Slone served the organization for the last two years as campaign cabinet chair, a fundraising role that Paul Matthews, the Port of South Louisiana CEO, will now fill.

The following individuals will join the board of trustees for their first three-year term.