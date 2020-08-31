United Way Kicking off Hurricane Laura Supply Drive

Monique Benjamin, left, and her daughter Amiah Winbush, 17, look at the damage to their car detailing business, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — United Way of Southeast Louisiana is requesting public donations of basic hygiene supplies and small children’s toys for Hurricane Laura evacuees located in New Orleans. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is reserving area hotels to house an estimated 7,000 storm evacuees, which is expected to rise to 10,000 in the week ahead.

Requested supplies include soap, hand sanitizer, masks, lotion, powder, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, combs, cotton swabs, lip balm, feminine hygiene products, and small children’s toys.

Drop-offs will be accepted at UWSELA’s main office at 2515 Canal Street on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

United Way is also accepting financial contributions to support its disaster response at UnitedWaySELA.org/DisasterRelief.