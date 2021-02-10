United Way HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center Debuts

NEW ORLEANS – United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Entergy New Orleans Orleans and HandsOn New Orleans announced Thursday the public launch of the United Way HandsOn Entergy Volunteer Center. The Volunteer Center offers a go-to public resource for community volunteer engagement, corporate service project design and disaster preparedness and response.

“Providing a helping hand to our communities is integral to our mission now more than ever before,” said David Ellis, Entergy New Orleans pPresident and CEO. “This partnership is an opportunity to power thousands of volunteers in creating sustainable value for communities we serve across a seven-parish region in Southeast Louisiana.”

The Volunteer Center’s online portal allows the public to browse and sign up for local volunteer opportunities to participate as an individual or group. Nonprofits interested in listing volunteer opportunities can also register through the portal. The Volunteer Center also provides turnkey volunteer project design services to assist UWSELA’s workplace partners in their efforts to build stronger communities where their employees live, work and play.