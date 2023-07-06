United Way Appoints Northshore Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS — Sonja Ragusa Newman is assuming the new role of Northshore executive director at United Way of Southeast Louisiana. She will be responsible for overseeing all Northshore fundraising efforts and spearheading initiatives to increase UWSELA’s visibility and influence within St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. She will work closely with her colleagues to develop and implement strategies that maximize fundraising potential, ensuring the necessary resources to support UWSELA’s mission to end poverty.

Newman has been with UWSELA in St. Tammany Parish for eight years. She is involved with many organizations, including ACCESS Louisiana, the Junior League of Greater Covington, Leadership St. Tammany, Mandeville Soccer Club, Mandeville High School and Southeastern Alumni Association.

Newman is a graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degree in health education.