United Way Appoints Cathy McRae to ‘Women United’ Council

NEW ORLEANS — United Way of Southeast Louisiana has appointed Cathy McRae — longtime local donor, volunteer and advocate — to the Women United Global Leadership Council. McRae will oversee the global advisory body that serves as a mobilizer of women leaders and advocates for United Way issues.

“We are grateful to work with a strategic group of connectors and advocates who are advancing important issues related to education, health and economic mobility,” said Angela F. Williams, president and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “These women are powerful forces for good who are modeling philanthropy in communities that United Way serves, making the places where they live and work stronger.”

Women United represents 55,000 members working with United Way in more than 200 communities across the globe. Members of the Women United Global Leadership Council serve an initial three-year term, and the group is also represented on United Way Worldwide’s Board.

McRae, of New Orleans, will work alongside newly appointed vice-chair, Jenny Holsman Tetreault of Phoenix, Arizona. McRae and Tetreault are both longtime community leaders, local Women United chairs, and former board members of their local United Ways.

“This is an exciting time for our group,” said McRae. “We will be working with the Women United membership and nonprofit partners to fight for gender equity and mobilize support and advocate for our signature issue of early childcare and education.”

McRae retired from Shell Energy Resource Company in 2015 after over 32 years with the company. She is active in the United Way of Southeast Louisiana.