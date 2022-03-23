United Way Accepting Donations to Support Tornado Relief

Destroyed homes, illuminated by fire engine lights, are seen after a tornado struck the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS – From the United Way of Southeast Louisiana:

In partnership with WWL-TV Channel 4, the United Way is encouraging public donations to its Tornado Relief Fund. All proceeds will support immediate relief efforts and long-term rebuilding for affected communities.

“Nearly two thirds of households in the affected areas of St. Bernard and Orleans parishes don’t earn enough to save for disasters, and many are still recovering from Hurricane Ida’s impacts,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “But no matter the disaster, United Way and our generous supporters are always here before, during, and after the storm.”

Visit UnitedWaySELA.org/TornadoRelief to contribute.

UWSELA is also in urgent need of supply donations for impacted families.

Requested supplies include diapers, formula, bottles, wipes, soap, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors, feminine hygiene products and pre-made hygiene kits. No clothing – new or used – or food will be accepted.

CALL 211 FOR HELP

Area residents may dial 211 to access up-to-date information and available recovery services from local partners and government agencies in their respective parishes. A toll-free call to 211 will connect individuals to a community resources specialist who will help pinpoint critical aid.

UWSELA’S DISASTER RESPONSE

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, UWSELA team members were on the ground within a week coordinating with local officials to identify and respond to needs throughout the region. UWSELA raised over $3.5 million to support immediate needs and helped deliver $2 million in supply donation and mitigation materials.

Staff and volunteers hosted 21 regional pop-up relief events – which provided food, supplies, and financial and legal assistance to impacted families – served 12,400 meals from local restaurants to support storm-related lost revenue, distributed $300,000 in gift cards to affected households, and invested $1 million in long-term recovery groups designed to fill unmet needs and foster equitable recovery for all.