United Way Accepting Donations to Support Storm Relief

A truck and Interstate 10 sign is seen on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — United Way of Southeast Louisiana is accepting public donations to its Disaster Relief Fund to support struggling households affected by Hurricane Laura.

All proceeds will support immediate relief efforts already underway and long-term rebuilding and community grants to partner organizations providing direct services to assist with recovery.

“The 15-year anniversaries of Hurricane Katrina and Rita are approaching in the coming days, which provides a stark reminder of the devastating damage a major storm can have on a community,” said Michael Williamson, UWSELA president and CEO. “We want to provide our region’s residents with an opportunity to support our neighbors in need as we face the challenge of rebuilding together.”

Visit UnitedWaySELA.org/DisasterRelief to make a contribution.

Please address mail-in donations to:

United Way of Southeast Louisiana

Attn: Disaster Relief Fund

PO Box 791790

New Orleans, LA 70179-1790

UWSELA is also encouraging residents to dial 211 to access up-to-date information and available recovery services from local partners and government agencies in their respective parishes. A toll-free call to 211 will connect residents to a community resources specialist who will help pinpoint critical resources available locally.

Individuals and families impacted by the storm can also find vital, FREE resources to assist in recovery at UnitedWaySELA.org/get-ready-steps-take-when-storms-approach.

COVID-19 exposed the widespread economic instability of Louisiana. Before the virus, half of households in the state could not afford basic household necessities or save for an emergency like sudden job loss or a natural disaster. Now these families – and many more – are in crisis and need help to recover from the damages of Laura as they still manage the financial strains of COVID-19.

UWSELA has a longstanding history of providing disaster relief to residents of Southeast Louisiana, raising over $40 million in community aid in the years following Katrina alone.

Learn more about UWSELA’s disaster response work at UnitedWaySELA.org/Disaster.