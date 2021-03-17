Uber, Groups Provide 20,000 Rides to Vaccine Sites

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans, Orleans Parish Communication District, the Greater New Orleans Foundation, LCMC Health, Urban League of Louisiana and Uber announced a partnership to provide 20,000 rides connecting New Orleanians to vaccine sites in Orleans Parish, including the LCMC Health mass vaccination site at the New Orleans Convention Center.

Uber’s ride donation will help remove transportation barriers that could potentially prevent residents from accessing the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. Uber is providing 20,000 free or discounted rides to and from the Convention Center and LCMC Health and New Orleans Health Department vaccine sites located across the city. Starting Wednesday, residents who need transportation assistance to these vaccine sites will be able to access Uber credits for free or discounted rides when registering for an appointment.

“Uber’s ride donation will fill a critical gap and will help ensure that all New Orleanians have access to a vaccine,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “We know that neighborhoods where residents lack access to transportation have also experienced higher rates of severe illness and death from COVID-19. I’m proud that this program will truly serve the New Orleans communities most disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.”

Convention Center appointments or other LCMC Health vaccine sites by calling 504-290-5200 or by going to lcmchealth.org/vaccine

New Orleans Health Department community vaccine sites by calling 3-1-1 or 504-658-2299, or by going to ready.nola.gov/getvaccine