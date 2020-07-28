U.S. News & World Report Names STHS ‘High Performing’

COVINGTON –U.S. News & World Report named St. Tammany Health System high performing for 2020-21 in care of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure.

The annual ratings, now in their sixth year, assist patients and physicians to make informed decisions about best places for care of conditions and procedures. These ratings extend the mission of U.S. News & World Report, providing consumers with patient decision support beyond the Best Hospitals rankings, which are geared toward complex specialty care.

St. Tammany Health System earned “High Performing” ratings for COPD and CHF in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. “High Performing” is the highest rating U.S. News awards for those types of care. For the 2020-21 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in nine procedures and conditions. Less than one third of hospitals received high-performing ratings.

“For more than 30 years, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties.”

The U.S. News procedures and conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as risk-adjusted outcome rates, volume, quality of nursing and other care-related indicators. The ratings were produced by U.S. News analysts.