U.S. News & World Report Honors Ochsner Skilled Nursing Facility

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health System’s Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) is among the 19 percent of such facilities in the U.S. that have been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2019-20 by U.S. News & World Report.

The facility earned the status by achieving a rating of “high performing,” the highest possible rating, for short-term rehabilitation. U.S. News gives the designation only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures. Ochsner’s SNF is also one of only eight facilities in Louisiana to achieve this recognition.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the nation’s best skilled nursing facilities and among only eight in the state of this high caliber,” said Rob Wolterman, CEO, Ochsner South Shore Region. “Our physicians, nurses and staff contribute to this national recognition with their commitment to exceptional care for our patients.”

Now in its 10th year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for nearly all of the nation’s 15,000-plus nursing homes. The ratings reflect U.S. News’ exclusive analysis of publicly available data using a methodology defined by U.S. News that evaluates factors that it has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety and outcomes.

“For the aging population in America, a nursing home should meet the specific level of care based on the needs of each patient or resident,” said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News.





