U.S. Forensic Celebrates 15 Years, National Expansion

METAIRIE – U.S. Forensic, a Metairie, La., engineering firm that provides forensic engineering reports, is celebrating 15 years in business this month.

Founded in 2006 by three engineers and a businessman, the company has grown to serve clients in more than 60 locations nationwide, providing everything from reports on engineering building failures to accident reconstructions.

“Fifteen years ago, I was a 51-year-old engineer that lost all of my belongings a year earlier in Katrina,” said company co-founder Mike DeHarde in a press release. “After pitching the idea of forming a new company to a colleague and inviting another engineer to join us, we set out on an unknown path. That path led to success that this mature engineer had only dreamed about.”

Since then, U.S. Forensic has worked on notable cases, including evaluations of Louisiana State University’s indoor training facility and the University of Texas’ football stadium locker room equipment; failure investigations of high-profile building collapses; and inspections at the home of a celebrated football coach and the studio of a well-known rapper.

“Ours has been a story of people and progress, of laughter and tears (literally), and of success,” said managing partner Gary Bell. When looking back on it all, I am extremely proud of who we have become as a company. Because of our clients’ willingness to give us a shot, stick with us when faced with many options, reach out to us when they had a question or concern, and stand by us through the years we are here.”

Read U.S. Forensic’s full story here.