U-Haul Growth Index: Louisiana is the No. 43 Growth State of 2021

Photo courtesy of U-Haul (Facebook)

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Louisiana is the No. 43 growth state in America, according to 2021 transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index. People coming to Louisiana in one-way U-Haul trucks rose 9% year-over-year, while departures also rose 9% from 2020 as overall moving traffic increased.

Arriving customers accounted for 49.6% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Louisiana during 2021 to rank it 43rd for netting do-it-yourself movers. Louisiana rose one spot from its No. 44 ranking on the U-Haul Growth Index in 2020.

Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from well over 2 million one-way U-Haul truck customer transactions that occur annually.

U-Haul customers made Texas the No. 1 growth state of 2021, followed by Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Arizona. It is the second year in a row that the same three states comprised the top three, with Tennessee taking top honors in 2020. Texas is the leading growth state for the fourth time in the last six years, and has never been lower than No. 2 in that span.

California ranks 50th and Illinois 49th for the second consecutive year, indicating those states saw the largest net losses of one-way U-Haul trucks.

Louisiana’s top growth cities are Covington, Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

Other notable net-gain cities include Slidell, Hammond, Gonzales, Lake Charles, Bogalusa, Thibodaux and Denham Springs.

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states are both attracting and maintaining residents. Visit myuhaulstory.com to view more individual state reports, the top 25 U.S. growth cities and the top 25 Canadian growth cities.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 23,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

2021 U-HAUL GROWTH STATES

TEXAS (2) FLORIDA (3) TENNESSEE (1) SOUTH CAROLINA (15) ARIZONA (5) INDIANA (12) COLORADO (6) MAINE (29) IDAHO (30) NEW MEXICO (39) SOUTH DAKOTA (25) VERMONT (26) WISCONSIN (13) OREGON (45) WASHINGTON (36) ALASKA (34) MINNESOTA (20) CONNECTICUT (43) NORTH CAROLINA (9) NEBRASKA (32) WYOMING (33) MONTANA (19) GEORGIA (10) OHIO (4) NEW HAMPSHIRE (23) WEST VIRGINIA (16) IOWA (24) UTAH (17) NEVADA (8) DELAWARE (27) VIRGINIA (28) RHODE ISLAND (35) NORTH DAKOTA (37) MARYLAND (46) WASHINGTON, D.C. (38)* NEW JERSEY (48) MISSISSIPPI (31) KENTUCKY (18) MISSOURI (7) KANSAS (21) ARKANSAS (11) MICHIGAN (40) LOUISIANA (44) OKLAHOMA (14) NEW YORK (42) ALABAMA (22) MASSACHUSETTS (47) PENNSYLVANIA (41) ILLINOIS (49) CALIFORNIA (50)

2020 growth rankings in parentheses

* Washington, D.C. is its own U-Haul market and is listed among growth states for migration trends purposes. Hawaii is excluded since state-to-state U-Haul truck moves do not occur.