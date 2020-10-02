Two N.O. Black-Owned Restaurants Win $25k from Discover

NEW ORLEANS – Two New Orleans Black-owned restaurants – Mister Apple Nola and Papa Ted’s – have won $25,000 from Discover’s Eat it Forward program.

Discover is giving 200 awards of $25,000 each to Black-owned restaurants across the country to help them bounce back from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted the Black community. The winners are randomly selected based on the public’s social media nominations.

Papa Ted’s stated mission is to help people lead a plant-based lifestyle with eco-friendly sensory experience. Owner Dawn Richard’s vegan food truck is decorated with a giant pink mustache. Mister Apple Candy Store serves “decadent” candy-covered apples made with “Creole love.” The shop is known for its gourmet holiday apples as well as gift baskets.

“COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on businesses across the United States, and we want to help effect positive change by offering financial support to Black-owned restaurants, a segment of the economy that has been disproportionately impacted during this pandemic,” said Julie Loeger, Discover executive vice president and president of U.S. Cards. “Through this campaign, people across the country can support their favorite Black-owned restaurants. By sharing the names of these establishments on social media, it not only helps promote these businesses, but it also nominates them for a chance to receive $25,000.”

Through Oct. 31, consumers can visit Discover’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to nominate a Black-owned restaurant.

Visit www.Discover.com/EatItForward for more information.