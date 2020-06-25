Two Grants Programs Supporting Humanities Programming to Open July 1

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities announced a second phase of grant distribution for Louisiana’s cultural institutions. After awarding $484,548 in grants through the Louisiana Culture Care Fund to 56 organizations, the LEH shifts to funding programming expenses through the Rebirth and Rebirth PL Grants program.

“The humanities are so crucial to understanding this moment in our nation’s history,” said Miranda Restovic, executive director and president of the LEH. “Not only do our cultural organizations need operational support so they stay afloat and survive this crisis, but we need the innovative and informative programs they produce to help provide context to everything we are experiencing right now.”

The LEH will accept applications for 2020 LEH Rebirth and Rebirth PL Grants through Aug. 31, 2020. Award notifications will be made by Oct. 15, 2020.





