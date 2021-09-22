Turn Services to Host 11th Annual Glen Otero Golf Tournament

NEW ORLEANS – Turn Services, a maritime company headquartered in Bywater, will host its 11th Annual Glen Otero Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Lakewood Golf Club. Proceeds will benefit Children’s Hospital of New Orleans. For the fourth year in a row, funds will be dedicated to the hospital’s Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Center, which is located on the State Street campus. The facility provides inpatient acute treatment for children ages eight-17. The company says the tournament has raised over $350,000 in the last four years.

To participate, register online at turnservicesgolf2021.eventbrite.com.