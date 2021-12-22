Turn Services Expands with New Fleet in Houston

Photo courtesy of Turn Services (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS — Independent fleeting and shifting company Turn Services has announced the opening of its La Porte Fleet in Houston. Located adjacent to Mile 29 on the Houston Ship Channel, the new facility offers over 20 acres of shoreside access, barge fleeting, shifting, towing, crew change, potable water and trash disposal needs.

“We are extremely excited to expand our footprint into Texas with our new facility,” said stated Mario Muñoz, the company’s president. “This location will allow us to offer logistical solutions for our customers in both the Gulf and Mississippi River regions. In the near future, the size of the property will give us the ability to add to our slate of services and explore additional growth opportunities.”