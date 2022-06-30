Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Commits $1M for New Multi-Sport Complex

MARKSVILLE, La. – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana contributed to the development of Avoyelles Parish’s newest multi-sport complex by making a $1 million commitment over the next 10 years, including $300,000 for this year.

“The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe has always taken the stance that we must continue to invest in our communities and our younger generations so that we as a people, and our neighbors, may continue to thrive,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite in a press release. “This sports complex will bring much needed opportunities for recreation to the youth of Avoyelles Parish. I extend my sincere thanks to all who have participated in bringing this very worthy cause to fruition including the local community, Representative Deshotel, Senator Heather Cloud, the Avoyelles Parish Police Jury as well as the Vice-Chairman Marshall Ray Sampson Sr. and the entire Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Council.”

Members of the community asked Tunica-Biloxi Tribal leadership for help funding a sports complex with the ability to host a wide range of sporting events and activities. Tribal leaders, in turn, approached Louisiana State Rep. Daryl Deshotel and State Sen. Heather Cloud for help.

During the recent legislative session, Deshotel and Cloud collaborated to secure $350,000 in state funds as well as donations from other private donors that will be used to bring this sports complex to Avoyelles Parish. It is envisioned that the complex will house baseball, softball, soccer and football fields.

“I work with ARC,” said Cloud. “I have an intellectually disabled adopted son, and they compete in the Special Olympics across the state. The Muscular Dystrophy Association also has events in different places across the state, and I am excited about being able to host these things in time in Avoyelles Parish.”

Lawmakers and community leaders are working with the Avoyelles Recreation Board in their search for property near the center of the parish that can accommodate the new facilities.