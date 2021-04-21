Tulane University to Invest $5.7M to Expand Research Institute

Tulane’s TUTSI Director Dr. Jiang He

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University said it will invest $5.7 million to expand the Tulane University Translational Science Institute into a university-wide center focused on finding better ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and translate scientific discoveries into medical practices that improve patient care and public health.

The institute will include new graduate degree programs to develop the next generation of clinical investigators, new training programs for clinical research coordinators and a shared “biobank” freezer farm to store and preserve patient samples for use by researchers across multiple studies and institutions. The institute will include other infrastructure improvements to support large-scale patient recruitment for clinical trials, data analysis and research study design.

The goal is to expand research across the university and increase the impact of scientific discoveries on the well-being of individual patients and society as a whole, said Tulane President Michael Fitts.

“This investment will help Tulane grow in its role as a national powerhouse of clinical and translational research,” he said. “Better equipping and serving the needs of the university’s research community will translate into better medicines, diagnosis, treatment and care for patients. This past year has underscored the need for such investment like never before.”