Tulane University to Begin COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Photo courtesy of Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University has been designated as a COVID-19 vaccine provider site by the Louisiana Department of Health and will begin administering doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This designation allows Tulane to receive vaccines directly from manufacturers and rapidly mobilize staff to provide immunizations for those in the university community who are eligible under state guidelines.

“We are honored that the state has chosen Tulane as a vaccine provider. As the largest private employer in New Orleans, allowing us to participate in the distribution of the vaccine helps to make the entire community safer,” Tulane President Michael Fitts said. “We are committed to rapidly administering vaccines and will be prepared to support vaccinations for those in the Tulane community and beyond as more become available.”

Tulane is expected to receive approximately 5,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in its first shipment this week with more following later this month. The vaccine is given in two doses, which are administered three weeks apart. The vaccine does not confer immunity against COVID-19 until at least a week after the second dose. Because it is currently unknown whether people who have been vaccinated can still transmit the virus to others, it is important that all continue to adhere to safety protocols.

The first groups to receive the vaccine at Tulane include those on the front lines of COVID-19 research and community response. Those currently eligible for the vaccine, according to state guidelines, will start receiving emails this weekend to schedule an appointment.