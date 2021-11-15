Tulane University Surpasses Fundraising Mark, Sets New Goal

Image courtesy of Tulane University (Facebook)

NEW ORLEANS — Almost four years ago, Tulane University publicly announced a $1.3 billion fundraising goal. Now, the school said it has hit the mark and is setting its sights higher.

On Nov. 11, Tulane announced a new goal of $1.5 billion that will “build on the campaign’s extraordinary momentum in increasing funding for student scholarships, supporting pioneering research, recruiting world-class faculty and transforming the student experience across campuses for generations to come.” School officials said funds will also support equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives, robust financial aid, and research and internship opportunities for students.

Tulane President Michael A. Fitts said the extended campaign will focus on three areas critical to Tulane’s future: empowering the university-wide research enterprise, completing a new residential quad that will significantly enhance the on-campus living and learning experience for students and fueling a major expansion of the university’s downtown campus.

“Tulanians have shown that when you think and dream big, you can reach further,” said Fitts. “Our purpose in setting a new campaign goal is to make a Tulane education available to more students, to transform undergraduate life with opportunities that educate the whole student and to expand our downtown campus to serve as an engine for research, innovation and discovery.”

Carol Lavin Bernick, chair of the Board of Tulane, the university’s main governing body, said the successful campaign is thanks to committed alumni and supporters.

“Tulane’s ongoing surge of momentum is exhilarating,” she said. “Alumni and friends alike are inspired by the groundbreaking research, top-quality students and faculty coupled with President Mike Fitts’ goal of fostering an academic environment that emphasizes path-breaking interdisciplinary research, innovative teaching and a holistic student experience.”