Tulane University School of Professional Advancement Hires Rona Tyger

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University School of Professional Advancement named Rona Tyger director of online education at the close of the spring semester.

“Through teamwork, I will lead, facilitate, and grow the instructional design of online, technology-rich, authentic curriculum that is real-world relevant. I will strive to support the instructional designers, faculty, and program directors to empower every unique learner to become a change agent, confident in transforming their careers, lives, and community,” said Tyger.

Tyger will work alongside university faculty to develop and perfect online learning opportunities for Tulane SoPA students. She is responsible for coordinating and ensuring high-quality and high-engagement curriculum delivered through digital course design.

Tyger holds an Ed.D. in curriculum studies with a concentration in instructional technology and a Master of Science in exercise science, both degrees from Georgia Southern University. She is a member of the Association for Professional, Continuing, & Online Education. She served as an active-duty member of the Georgia Air National Guard as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom and is a proud veteran of a foreign war.

Tyger previously served as the director of academic technology & distance education for authentic learning at Dillard University. In that role, she led the transition of the entire university to remote teaching and learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.