Tulane to Host ‘Women in Tech: The Path Forward’ Virtual Event

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane School of Professional Advancement will host “Women in Tech: The Path Forward” from noon to 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday, May 7. This is an interactive, virtual event featuring a panel of female leaders and entrepreneurs in information technology with roles in both the private and public sectors. They’ll speak about their experiences as women in the tech industry, the challenges they face, and how they thrive in a traditionally male-dominated culture.

Speakers include:

Deb Snyder, former chief information security officer

Emily Baugher, managing director, HCL Software

Amanda Fennell, chief security officer, Relativity

Michele Bousquet, CybSec entrepreneur and podcaster

Kate Forster, IT administrator

Attendees will also learn more about Tulane SoPA’s Women in Technology Mentorship Program from Tulane SoPA Associate Dean Ilianna Kwaske. This program is geared toward helping women build meaningful personal and professional relationships with female tech mentors. The first 50 registrants who attend the event will receive signed copies of the book Women in Tech: Take Your Career to the Next Level with Practical Advice and Inspiring Stories by Tarah Wheeler.

To register, visit sopa.tulane.edu/IT-women-in-tech-the-path-forward