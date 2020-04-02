Tulane to Host National Design Event

The Mayors’ Institute on City Design (MICD) is excited to announce the University of Hawaii, Iowa State University, and Tulane University as the next three hosts of MICD’s regional sessions. All three institutions have an outstanding history of engaging the public and using design to strengthen communities. MICD looks forward to working with these universities to bring expert design assistance to mayors across the country.

The three hosts were selected through a competitive RFQ process, during which they stood out from a group of exceptional applicants. Each institution will host one 2.5-day session using the MICD model. At these sessions, eight mayors and a team of eight interdisciplinary design professionals will convene to share ideas and find solutions to the most pressing design and development challenges faced by each mayor. The interchange among the mayors and design professionals sparks a lively debate, opens new perspectives, and generates creative ideas.

School of Architecture in partnership with the Center for Planning Excellence

The Albert and Tina Small Center for Collaborative Design is a key outreach and design advocacy initiative within the Tulane School of Architecture. The center’s core mission is to learn about the challenges of municipal design, to create a regional knowledge base concerning public development and design, and to educate local leaders regarding the importance of quality planning and design. The Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX) is a nonprofit organization that provides best-practice planning models and technical assistance to communities throughout Louisiana.

“Tulane’s Small Center for Collaborative Design is a wonderful part of the New Orleans landscape, providing crucial early stage design services to impact non-profits and neighborhood organizations throughout our city. I believe that New Orleans is the most unique destination in America, offering a world-class experience to millions of visitors each year. What better place to discuss common design challenges than the active workshop of the French Quarter, Central Business District, and all of our wonderful neighborhoods,” says New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.





