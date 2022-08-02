Tulane Sopa Media + Design Students Earn Two National Awards

(Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Two students from the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement’s (SoPA) Media + Design program placed among the top student designers in the country during the 2022 National American Advertising Award (ADDY) Ceremony.

Keagan Krauss, a Spring 2022 graduate in interactive design, and Sarah Wasser, who completed a post-baccalaureate certificate in graphic design, earned “Student Silver” ADDYs during the summer award ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

Krauss and Wasser’s work rose to the national scene after receiving a collective 32 awards with other SoPA students this spring during the 2022 Advertising Club of New Orleans ADDY Awards Ceremony. Following the local competition, which earned a combination of gold, silver and bronze awards, 24 of those entries advanced to the five-state district competition where they faced competition from Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and southern Louisiana students.

Amanda Garcia, associate program director, said the wins come as no surprise. “Each year our students exceed our expectations. They are quality students who consistently produce quality work,” said Garcia. “Winning at the national level is evidence of excellence at every level of our program — from curriculum to faculty to student success opportunities.”

For Krauss, having the opportunity to be judged — and win — at the national level serves as a boost of motivation and confidence in her abilities. “I have grown so much creatively during my time in the Tulane SoPA Media + Design Program and I’m so grateful to have had the guidance of the faculty as I worked hard to explore and develop strong and innovative visual solutions to design problems,” said Krauss. “They pushed me to be my best and truly cared about my success as a designer.”

To learn more about Tulane SoPA’s award-winning Media + Design program, visit sopa.tulane.edu/mad.