Tulane SoPA Launches New Online Master of Education

Tulane SoPA is offering a new online Master of Education degree program with classes beginning in the fall of 2023. (Photo by Paula Burch-Celentano)

NEW ORLEANS — From the School of Professional Advancement (SoPA) at Tulane University:

Tulane’s SoPA is accepting applications for its new online Master of Education (M.Ed) degree program with classes beginning this fall. The program was developed in partnership with Noodle, the country’s fastest-growing online learning network.

“Tulane SoPA is excited to offer this new master’s degree, bringing our expertise and a New Orleans perspective to key areas of educational leadership and educational technology,” said Suri Duitch, SoPA dean and vice president for academic innovation.

Designed to help future education leaders improve the equitability and inclusivity of teaching practices within their communities, this program embraces New Orleans as a learning laboratory of different approaches and outcomes. The modality of the M.Ed program empowers students who are currently teaching or working in other capacities to earn their degrees while remaining in the workforce.

“The addition of the Master of Education degree to the university’s catalog delivers on Tulane SoPA’s long-held promise to work in service with and for our larger community,” said Kelly McClure, director of preK-12 education programs and professor of practice. “Our education programs now extend beyond classrooms to school, district, state, private and nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to ensuring accessibility, quality, and life-changing results for all learners.”

“The M.Ed program intentionally seeks applicants with unconventional backgrounds by removing barriers to entry such as GRE/GMAT, TESOL and professional prerequisites. The school is committed to this approach by offering scholarships and financial aid,” said Robin Forman, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost.

The online M.Ed expands upon Tulane’s existing portfolio of online degrees offered in collaboration with Noodle. This portfolio includes the Doctor of Public Health in leadership, advocacy and equity, the Master of Public Health in community health sciences, the Master of Health Administration, the Master of Public Health in disaster management, the Master of Science in public health in industrial hygiene, the Master of Science in computer science, the Master of Social Work and the Doctorate of Social Work.

“We are excited to support the School of Professional Advancement at Tulane University in adding a unique online Master of Education degree to its growing online portfolio,” said Noodle Chief Program Officer Stephen Green. “New Orleans’ history as an incubator for educational reform and innovation is the heart and foundation of the Master’s degree and we are honored to be a part of bringing it to the world.”

The program is accepting applications for its inaugural Spring 2024 cohort.