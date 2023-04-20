Tulane SoPA Launches 2 New Undergraduate Degrees

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane School of Professional Advancement is accepting applications for two new undergraduate degrees in its business and leadership studies program: the Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior and management studies and the Bachelor of Arts in human resources. Both degree programs are online.

“Earning a degree or certificate through Tulane SoPA’s business and leadership studies program gives you the professional knowledge and skills to enter the business world with confidence,” said Robyn Ice, program director. “Our faculty includes business leaders from around the region, who bring their real-world know-how to every course they teach.”

Ice said the Bachelor of Science in organizational behavior and management studies provides students with foundational knowledge of organizational behavior and management. Students will build their communication and analytical skills, along with their knowledge about organizational behavior and the fundamentals of business systems to address the economic, financial, legal, and ethical aspects of managing business entities successfully.

“We are so excited to offer these two new business degrees. They will provide SoPA’s largely working adult student population with an education that has an immediate economic and social benefit to our graduates, and their families and communities,” said SoPA Dean Suri Duitch.

The curriculum of the Bachelor of Arts in human resources is aligned with the Society for Human Resource Management curricular templates and competency model, with courses that will enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to forecast, plan, recruit, compensate, appraise, and otherwise develop human resources within business organizations, all in compliance with applicable laws and ethical guidelines. On completion of the degree, qualifying may seek SHRM certification.

Both bachelor’s degrees require completion of 120 credits (40 courses), and students may transfer up to 60 qualifying credits (20 courses), consistent with SoPA’s credit transfer policy.