Tulane Seeking Volunteers for COVID Vaccine Trial

Keith C. Ferdinand, clinical cardiologist and professor of medicine at the Tulane University School of Medicine

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University’s Clinical Translation Unit is actively seeking and enrolling participants aged 18 and up for a Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Research Trial. Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine is the only one developed so far that can be administered in one injection and is based on technology already used in existing vaccines. This vaccine, once approved, will be easy to use and is said to be more accessible in communities of color.

“As an African-American physician, I know all too well how hard this pandemic has hit our community,” said Keith C. Ferdinand, clinical cardiologist and professor of medicine at the Tulane University School of Medicine. “I’ve spent my entire career fighting for the health of Black people, and I want you to know that medical professionals like myself have a seat at the table. My ask is simple: If you are interested in participating in research that may help answer how we develop safe and effective vaccines for all people, please consider the Tulane COVID 19 Janssens Vaccine Clinical Study. As vaccines are developed, we need representation to ensure that the vaccine will work for all races and medical backgrounds.”

If you are interested in participation, or you want to learn more about the facts from the people you trust, visit vaccine.tulane.edu or call locally at 504-988-0200.