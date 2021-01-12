Tulane Scientist Honored for Research on Reproductive Health

NEW ORLEANS – Kristin S. Miller, an associate professor of biomedical engineering at Tulane University, is the winner of the 2021 ASME Y.C. Fung Early Career Award for outstanding contributions to the field of bioengineering through research to advance understanding in the female reproductive system. The award is given annually by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers to an individual who has demonstrated significant potential to make substantial contributions to the field of bioengineering.

Miller was honored for pioneering the development of new engineering tools to better understand how the female reproductive system grows and remodels to advance public healthcare and reproductive biology. She also developed technologies to understand how mechanical pressures dictate changes in the female reproductive system to improve female reproductive health and medicine.

“I’m humbled and honored to receive this award, in particular as it is named after Dr. (Y.C.) Fung, who pioneered our field and laid the foundations that enabled our contributions,” said Miller. She credited her students for “their hard work, dedication, and innovation,” as well as her mentors.