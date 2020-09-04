Tulane School of Professional Advancement Announces Partnership

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University School of Professional Advancement and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System have announced an agreement guaranteeing admission to LCTCS transfer students in nine high-demand fields who meet the SoPA admission criteria. To support this agreement, high-achieving community college students who are members of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and transfer to SoPA will be eligible for up to $3,000 in scholarship support.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer more seamless access to a Tulane bachelor’s degree to community and technical college students in Louisiana,” said Dr. Suri Duitch, Tulane School of Professional Advancement’s dean and vice president of academic innovation. “SoPA’s applied programs are a great fit for students who want high-quality education offered in a flexible environment designed for career-oriented students.”

“Through this partnership, Tulane University’s School of Professional Advancement is making a significant investment in the continuing development of two-year college students from across Louisiana. It is important for our students to know they are valued and welcomed at universities such as Tulane,” said Monty Sullivan, president, LCTCS. “We are grateful to Tulane for recognizing the academic capabilities and hard work of our students.”

Dr. Delila Omerbasic, professor of practice and the school’s director of liberal arts and sciences, worked to craft the agreement between LCTCS and SoPA. She knows that community college students are eager to complete four-year degrees. “SoPA offers a wealth of resources for transfer students, including career counseling, academic advising, and an array of faculty who are committed to student success,” said Dr. Omerbasic. She added that guaranteed admission requires students to complete at least 30 credit hours with a C or better in each course, and that the completed coursework must include transferrable courses outlined on the SoPA website’s articulation matrix.

Transferring LCTCS students pursuing degrees in key fields will be eligible to receive an annual, renewable scholarship to SoPA, contingent upon funds availability, upon meeting the following criteria:

Have completed an associate’s degree no earlier than Fall 2018

Be an active Phi Theta Kappa member in good standing at the time of graduation

Have completed the FAFSA and listed Tulane University as a recipient of FAFSA data

Have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5

Have applied to Tulane SoPA

Enrolled full-time at Tulane SoPA the semester following their completion of an associate’s degree

Maintain full-time (12 credits) enrollment for scholarship renewal

Be in good academic standing while enrolled at Tulane SoPA for renewal.

Potential transfer students will pursue bachelor’s degrees through the Tulane School of Professional Advancement, which offers working adults the opportunity to enhance their professional lives by providing flexible degree and certificate programs. The school currently offers 26 undergraduate degree programs and seven master of professional studies programs, the master of liberal arts, as well as a range of post-baccalaureate certificates. Using an applied learning approach, students receive tools and hands-on experience from professors who are industry leaders.

