Tulane School of Professional Advancement Adds to Professional Staff

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University School of Professional Advancement has added five professional staff members to the team.

Stoney Gaddy has been named Senior Instructional Designer. He earned his bachelor’s degree from East Central University and holds a master’s degree in educational technology from Pittsburg State University.

Dr. Tamar Gregorian has been named Professor of Practice in Public Relations. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Loyola University New Orleans, her master’s degree from Louisiana State University and her doctorate from The University of Southern Mississippi.

Dr. Sukari Ivester has been named Professor of Practice in the Humanities and Social Sciences Program. She earned her Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Chicago and a B.A. in Sociology from the University of California, Berkeley. Following the completion of her PhD, Dr. Ivester was a National Institutes of Health Postdoctoral Fellow at the School of Public Health at UC Berkeley.

Dr. Lauren Lukkarila has been named as a Senior Professor of Practice in the Humanities and Social Sciences and Teacher Preparation and Certification Programs. Dr. Lukkarila has a master’s degree in Hispanic literature from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a Ph.D. in Applied Linguistics from Georgia State University.

Dr. Rebecca Rouse has been named Professor of Practice and Associate Director, Emergency and Security Studies. She retired from the US Army after nearly 22 years, subsequently working with the Department of Defense, FEMA and several universities the past 12 years. She holds a Doctor of Management in Homeland Security, a Master of Arts in Political Science, and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

The appointments are effective immediately.