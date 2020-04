Tulane Scholarships for Peace Corps Volunteers and Fulbright Students

Tulane is announcing a special initiative to make graduate study more accessible to U.S. Peace Corps volunteers (PCVs) and Fulbright student grantees called back from international placements because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

As a university with a strong tradition of public service and global studies, Tulane is offering tuition scholarships of up to 50 percent toward the entire cost of degree programs of particular interest to returning Peace Corps volunteers and Fulbright student grantees. In some cases, these scholarships may be combined with other Tulane scholarships resulting in greater financial support, including full tuition plus stipends for some PhD programs. This significant scholarship initiative is being offered for summer 2020, fall 2020 or spring 2021.

This initiative also features an expedited admission process for returning PCVs and Fulbright student grantees, including a promise that applications for summer and fall will be reviewed and decisions rendered within 10 business days of submission of all requested application materials.

Participating Tulane degree programs are located both on Tulane’s campuses in New Orleans and through online/remote programs.

A wide range of master’s degrees and PhD programs are available through this opportunity, including the ones below. For a complete list of programs, degrees, and additional information, please visit https://tulane.edu/peace-corps-fulbright.

SCHOOL OF ARCHITECTURE

-Master of Architecture

-Master of Preservation Studies

-Master of Sustainable Real Estate Development

A.B. FREEMAN SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

-Master of Business Administration

-Master of Business Analytics

SCHOOL OF LAW

-Juris Doctor (Law)

-Master of Law (LLM)

SCHOOL OF LIBERAL ARTS

-M.A. in Art History

-M.A. in Computational Linguistics

-M.A. in English

-M.A. in Music Composition

-M.A. in Musicology

-M.A. in Latin American Studies

-MFA in Music Performance (Piano, Jazz, etc.)

-M.A. in Policy Economics

-PhD in Anthropology

-PhD in Art History and Latin American Studies

-PhD in French Studies

-PhD in History

-PhD in Linguistics

-PhD in Political Development

SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL ADVANCEMENT

-Master of Public Administration

-Master of Professional Studies in Cybersecurity Management

-Master of Professional Studies in Emergency Management

-Master of Professional Studies in Health & Wellness Management

-Master of Professional Studies in Homeland Security Studies

-Master of Professional Studies in Information Technology Management

-Master of Liberal Arts

-Master of Professional Studies in Security Management

-Master of Professional Studies in Sport Studies

SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH & TROPICAL MEDICINE

-Master of Public Health & Tropical Medicine

-Master of Health Administration

-Master of Science in Public Health in Biostatistics

-Master of Science in Environmental Health Sciences

-Master of Science in Industrial Hygiene

-Master of Public Health in Community Health Sciences

-Master of Public Health in Disaster Management

-Master of Public Health in Epidemiology

-Master of Public Health in Health Education and Communication

-Master of Public Health in Health Policy

-Master of Public Health in International Health and Development

-Master of Public Health in Maternal and Child Health

-Master of Public Health in Nutrition

-Master of Public Health in Occupational and Environmental Health

-Master of Public Health in Occupational Health, Safety and Management

-Master of Science in Biostatistics

-Master of Science in Clinical Investigation

-Master of Science in Epidemiology

-Master of Science in Tropical Medicine

-Doctor of Philosophy in Public Health

-Doctor of Public Health

SCHOOL OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

-Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering

-Master of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology

-Master of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering

-Master of Science in Mathematics

-Master of Science in Applied Math

-Master of Science in Statistics

-Master of Science in Computational Science

-Master of Science in Earth and Environmental Sciences

-Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering

-Master of Science in Neuroscience

SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WORK

-Master of Social Work

-Master of Science in Disaster Resilience Leadership

-Dual Degree MSW + MS-DRL

-Doctor of Social Work

-Certificate Program in Disaster Resilience Leadership

A wide range of joint degree programs combining these offerings is also available.

