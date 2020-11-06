Tulane Program Director Honored by Advertising Club

2020 American Advertising Awards, New Orleans | www.jordanhefler.com

NEW ORLEANS – The Advertising Club of New Orleans named Tulane School of Professional Advancement Digital Design Program Director Amanda Garcia “Educator of the Year” for her work in fostering the growth of the next generation of advertising professionals.

The Advertising Club of New Orleans is part of the American Advertising Federation, a nationwide organization comprised of 50,000 members. The AAF honors educators for mentoring students through research, teaching and advocacy.

Garcia’s design students have been recognized on the local, district and national levels with a combination of 29 awards in 2020.

“I remember walking into Dr. Garcia’s office her first semester on campus. I was a complete novice in the design world. Now, years later, I attribute her mentorship and the many priceless conversations we’ve had as defining moments, motivating me to continue learning and growing as a designer, and to never stop pushing the limits,” said Tamzen Jenkins, SoPA Digital Design student.

In her dual roles as director of SoPA’s Digital Design and Digital Media Marketing & Public Relations programs, Garcia is an advocate for her students and the university, creating pathways for collaboration and creativity with the greater New Orleans community. These include the Design Co-op, which offers design services to organizations and non-profits while also providing students with substantive work experience.

“Under Amanda’s leadership, the SoPA digital design program has been completely transformed. Her clear vision for a rigorous digital design program with specialized tracks, coupled with SoPA’s investment in new computer labs, software and other technology, gives our students a competitive advantage in the marketplace,” according to Ilianna Kwaske, PhD, Professor of Practice & Associate Dean for Academic Affairs.