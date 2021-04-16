Tulane Professor Wins Major National Journalism Education Award

Photo by Arielle Pentes

NEW ORLEANS – A Tulane University professor now shares something in common with legendary journalists such as Bill Moyers, Molly Ivins, Leonard Pitts Jr., Studs Terkel and Nina Totenberg. Like them, and other major authors and communicators, Vicki Mayer, a professor of communication in the Tulane University School of Liberal Arts, has been awarded the Professional Freedom & Responsibility Award from the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication.

The award, an honor given by the association’s Cultural and Critical Studies Division, is bestowed annually to a journalist, writer, activist or scholar who the group believes embodies the spirit of cultural studies.

Mayer, associate dean for academic initiatives and curriculum in the School of Liberal Arts, is an expert in media and communication industries, their political economies, infrastructures and organizational work cultures. Her publications seek to theorize and illustrate how these industries shape workers and how media and communication work shapes workers and citizens.

Mayer said she was pleasantly surprised to learn of the award. “This is such an honor. Some of my biggest role models are previous winners,” she said, naming author Christopher Hitchens and critic Herbert Schiller. “They set me on the path of questioning how media industries are structured to reproduce inequalities in society.”

Her books include Almost Hollywood, Nearly New Orleans: The Lure of the Local Film Economy (University of California Press, 2017), Below the Line: Producers and Production Studies in the New Television Economy (Duke University Press, 2011), Production Studies: Cultural Studies of Media Industries, which was co-edited with John Caldwell and Miranda J. Banks (Routledge, 2009) and Producing Dreams, Consuming Youth: Mexican Americans and Mass Media (Rutgers University Press, 2003).