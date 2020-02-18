Tulane Professor Using Math to Predict Spread of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – As the news of the coronavirus (now officially named COVID-19) continues to dominate international headlines, Tulane University mathematical epidemiologist James “Mac” Hyman has been busy using mathematical models to help predict the spread of the disease and to predict the effectiveness of potential efforts to stop it.

Hyman and colleagues from other institutions recently published a paper that explains a method of using available data to predict the number of new infections that will occur. The goal is to give public health officials as much information as possible to help them plan the type and amount of interventions needed to mitigate an epidemic.

Last week, Hyman led a workshop on the subject.

“We’re trying to create models that can be more effective in guiding public health efforts,” said Hyman said. “It’s about figuring out what needs to be in a model to estimate the risk of someone being infected and predict the risk that an infected person will be to someone else. In the coronavirus, we must account for the way that an infected person can infect the environment, such as a table or door handle, and others can be infected, even if they don’t have direct contact with an infected person.”

Hyman and his colleagues emphasize the importance of collaboration and communication when addressing these problems. He thinks the World Health Organization should organize an effort that focuses on predicting further spread of the virus in China, predicting its potential to spread elsewhere and predicting the effectiveness of quarantine, contact reduction, hand hygiene and face masks.

“In the complex ‘fog of an outbreak,’ the world needs actions guided by expert consensus and … data-driven models that explore response scenarios,” said Hyman and his partners in a recent note to the journal Science Translational Medicine.