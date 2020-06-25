Tulane Professor Named Senior Fellow of Center for Digital Government

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. William Rials, Ph.D., the current associate director of the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement’s Information Technology Programs, has been named a senior fellow for Government Technology’s Center for Digital Government.

“I am so excited to have Bill Rials join the Center for Digital Government as a senior fellow,” said Teri Takai, executive director of the center. “Bill has been a leader in government information technology from his time in state government to his role at Tulane.”

The Center for Digital Government is a national research and advisory institute focused on identifying and sharing exemplary information technology policies and best practices in state and local government. Senior fellows are selected based on industry experience and demonstrated success in support of public service. Consideration for a position as a senior fellow is reviewed by state and local government practitioners and scholars. In his role, Rials will advise in both the public and private sector through specific CDG projects and programs including public speaking, webinars and authoring white papers.

“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to share my expertise and experience with other technology professionals in the public sector,” said Rials. “CDG’s mission of researching and identifying emerging technologies aligns well with the great work we are doing in the Tulane SoPA IT Programs.”