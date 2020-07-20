Tulane President Michael Fitts to Interview Ruby Bridges, Marc Morial

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University President Michael Fitts will host the second installment of the Presidential Speaker Series — titled “A Conversation with Ruby Bridges and Marc Morial” — at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22 on the Zoom video conferencing platform.

“As our city, university and country grapple with systemic racism, it is imperative that we learn from pioneers and leaders like Ruby Bridges and Marc Morial, whose experiences can inform our journey towards becoming a more actively anti-racist community,” said Fitts.

Bridges became a symbol of the civil rights movement when, at age six, she became the youngest of a group of African American students to integrate public schools in New Orleans by enrolling in William Frantz Elementary School.

Morial is president and CEO of the National Urban League, the nation’s largest historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization. Since his appointment in 2003, Morial’s Empowerment Agenda has worked to re-energize the league’s diverse constituencies to build on the strength of its nearly 100-year-old legacy and to increase its profile, both locally and nationally.

The event is free, but registration is required to participate. Click here to register and submit questions. Space for the event is limited.





