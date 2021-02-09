Tulane President Fitts to Host Conversation with Pioneering Alums

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University President Michael Fitts will host the third installment of the Presidential Speaker Series “Mindset: Breaking Barriers” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 via Zoom.

The program will feature Lisa Jackson, vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives at Apple, and Col. Douglas G. Hurley, a NASA astronaut and Spacecraft Commander on the first crewed test flight of the SpaceX Crew Dragon. Both are Tulane alumni, with Jackson (E ’83) holding a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering and Hurley (E ’88) a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering.

The event is free, but registration is required. Click here to register.