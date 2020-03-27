Tulane Offers Free COVID-19 Screening Questionnaire

NEW ORLEANS — From the Tulane Health System communications department:

Tulane Health System has added a free online COVID-19 screening questionnaire through Care Navigator, a unique online health triage that guides patients to the right care for their condition and history.

Developed based on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, the screening directs patients to the most appropriate care setting. Available 24/7 from a patient’s phone, tablet or computer, Care Navigator answers detailed questions about an individual’s health condition and symptoms, guiding them to the appropriate level of care – whether it’s making an appointment with a physician, going directly to an ER or scheduling an online appointment for a virtual health visit with a medical provider.

“Tulane Health System is working to help reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19,” said Dr. Brandon Mauldin, Tulane Health System’s chief medical officer. “Care Navigator, a very timely addition to our healthcare network, offers privacy, convenience and accessibility that makes sense for people throughout the region practicing social distancing and under stay-at-home orders.

“The addition of the free COVID-19 screening allows patients experiencing symptoms like fever, cough, fatigue and body aches to be responsible as we work to stop the spread of the virus.”

The online COVID-19 screening questionnaire is a free service. Following the COVID-19 screening, you can continue to the online triage process and – based on your symptoms and condition – will be directed to the best care option. This may mean being seen by a healthcare professional via virtual visit. The video virtual visit is staffed 24/7 by medical providers who can treat patients 6 months and older. The cost for these virtual visits has been reduced to $25.

If your condition can’t be treated by video, the provider will recommend the best care option.

To access the COVID-19 screening questionnaire on the Care Navigator tool:

Go to TulaneCareNav.com from your computer or smartphone.

Look for the COVID-19 announcement at the top of the page.

Select “Start Screening Now” to begin the screening process.

For severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, always call 911 or head to the emergency room. And established patients of Tulane Health System clinics and physicians may have the option to conduct a telehealth visit with their provider and are asked to call their doctor for more information.

“Knowing where to go, especially right now, can be difficult and overwhelming,” Dr. Mauldin said. “The free COVID-19 screening and, if needed, a virtual visit, answers a patient’s health concerns and proactively gets them to the appropriate care site they need.”





