Tulane Medical Center Recognized for Promoting Donor Registration

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Medical Center earned platinum-level recognition from the Workplace Partnership for Life for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state.

The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Health Resources and Services Administration and the organ donation community with workplaces across the nation in spreading the word about the importance of donation.

Tulane Medical Center partnered with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency to conduct awareness and registry campaigns that educated staff, patients, visitors and community members on the critical need for organ, eye and tissue donors.

These efforts were part of HRSA’s National Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Organ Donation Campaign to raise awareness and register donors within hospital facilities and their communities.

“Organ donations is truly the gift of life,” said Eduardo Medina, vice president of Tulane Transplant Institute. “With more than 2,000 Louisiana residents on the waiting list for a transplant, we need more donors. One donor has the potential to save up to eight lives.”

To earn platinum-level recognition, Tulane Medical Center had to earn a certain number of points for each campaign activity implemented between October 2019 and April 2020.

