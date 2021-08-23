Tulane: Lowest Staff Wage Moving to $15/Hour

Photo courtesy of Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University is raising its minimum wage for staff to $15 an hour, and for students to $10 an hour.

The pay increases will be effective Oct. 1, the school said in a news release Friday.

The university employs more than 5,600 staffers and faculty members at two campuses in New Orleans and the Tulane National Primate Research Center in Covington. The school has about 3,000 student workers, spokesman Keith Brannon said in an email.

The current minimums are $10.82 an hour for staff and $7.50 for students.

The school described the change as “part of its commitment to support income growth and greater equity and economic well-being in the community.”

“Tulane’s staff is absolutely essential to every success we have experienced as an institution, especially during these challenging times.” said university President Michael A. Fitts.

The university said it also will give “special consideration” to contractors which are either paying at least $15 an hour or have a documented plan to do so “within a reasonable timeframe.”