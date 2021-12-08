Tulane Lakeside Earns 2021 Leapfrog Top Teaching Hospital Award

METAIRIE – Tulane Lakeside Hospital was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers that set standards for health care safety and quality.

“When we live by our mission to provide world-class patient care, education, and research, we create an environment that is centered around our patients,” said Tom Patrias, CEO of Tulane Health System. “As a Leapfrog Top Teaching hospital, Tulane Lakeside Hospital will continue to foster a safe, healing environment for our patients and communities, and create and implement best practices.”

More than 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award before 149 top hospitals were selected. The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award. The standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“We are pleased to recognize Tulane Lakeside Hospital as a Top Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulane Lakeside Hospital has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in the greater New Orleans community. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first.”

To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

