Tulane Hires Brian McNamara 

NEW ORLEANS – Brian McNamara has joined Tulane University School of Professional Advancement as a professor of practice in the public administration program. He brings with him 21 years of professional experience in the industry. He began his role at the close of the spring semester.

“I am excited to join a progressive, student-centered program developing leaders who will implement public programs effectively and efficiently with an appreciation for social equity concerns and impacts. Tulane University is a model for contemporary public administration programs and will position its graduates for impactful careers in any sector,” said McNamara.

He holds the degrees of Juris Doctor from William & Mary Law School, Master of Laws in Admiralty from Tulane Law School, Master of Public Administration from Old Dominion University, and Bachelor of Science in Government from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. He is a post-coursework doctoral student with Old Dominion University. He has published multiple law journal articles and was cited in an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court.

McNamara brings experience from a 21-year active duty military career with the United States Coast Guard. As a judge advocate, he led the Coast Guard’s marine safety law practice group, advising field legal offices and senior leaders on all aspects of foreign-flagged and domestic vessel inspections and casualty investigations and participating in U.S. delegations to the International Maritime Organization’s Maritime Safety Committee. As the deputy regional counsel for the largest field legal office in the Coast Guard, he managed a court-martial prosecution docket and oversaw the delivery of all administrative law, operational law, and agency law services for Coast Guard missions along the Gulf Coast and the Mississippi, Ohio, and Missouri River systems.