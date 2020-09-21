Tulane Health System Offers Health Insurance Assistance Hotline

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Health System is now offering a free service to help individuals who may have lost their health insurance coverage as a result of the economic impact caused by COVID-19.

“Taking care of the community’s health needs extends beyond just treating physical illness. It also involves caring for patients’ peace of mind and working to ensure patients have access to the care and resources they need,” said Tulane Health System CEO, Dr. Robert Lynch.

Anyone can call the insurance hotline at (833) 867-8771 to receive free, confidential and personalized guidance.

Hotline advisors can discuss eligibility and advocacy services appropriate for a variety of scenarios, such as:

Continuing your employer’s existing plan if you have recently lost your job (COBRA and other options)

Applying for coverage via a spouse’s benefit program

Finding resources that may help offset the costs of health insurance

Applying for Medicaid and other government healthcare options for those that meet specific criteria

Exploring state and federal health insurance exchanges (such as the Affordable Care Act) and how to enroll due to a changing life event

The hotline, which is managed by HCA Healthcare, does not represent any other company or sell insurance plans, and there is no cost for the service.

To learn more about Tulane Health System and its services, please visit TulaneHealthcare.com.